Still waiting for your Astor SUV? MG Motor India has a crucial update  

A majority of the first 5,000 customers of the Astor have taken delivery of the vehicle and MG Motor India says it is now moving towards those in the priority waitlist.

MG Motor India has repeatedly underlined a strong response for the Astor SUV, its latest product for the country that was launched late 2021. But while the first batch of 5,000 Astor SUVs were booked in lighting quick time, MG has had to negotiate a global shortage in semiconductor chip to ensure delivery timelines aren't pushed back beyond customer patience.

Through it all though, the company has issued periodic updates in the interest of clarity and the latest informs that a majority of the deliveries in the first batch are now complete.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India, has informed that the company is now moving ahead to deliver Astor units to customers in the ‘priority waitlist’ and at prevailing prices. “We apologize for the delay and change in the delivery schedule due to the unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors and chips. We are trying our best to meet your expectations and request your support and understanding," he wrote in an open letter to Astor customers.

Customers who have booked the Astor can check tentative delivery schedules either with the MG dealership or on the MY MG app.

MG Motor India is hardly alone in India or anywhere else in the world in facing supply-side issues as the unprecedented semiconductor chip crisis rages on. In fact, rating agency Moody's recently lowered its forecast for global light vehicle sales by one million to 80 million even though it expects the chip shortage situation to improve in a gradual manner.

