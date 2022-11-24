HT Auto
Home Auto News Stellantis Turning To India To Build Evs For European Market. Here's Why

Stellantis turning to India to build EVs for European market. Here's why

Fiat parent Stellantis has concluded it can't currently make affordable electric vehicles in Europe and is looking at lower-cost manufacturing in markets such as India, its chief executive told reporters.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 18:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle charging used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of an electric vehicle charging used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of an electric vehicle charging used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of an electric vehicle charging used for representational purpose only

If India, with its low-cost supplier base, is able to meet the company's quality and cost targets by the end of 2023, it could open the door to exporting EVs to other markets, said Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group whose brands also include Peugeot and Chrysler.

"So far, Europe is unable to make affordable EVs. So the big opportunity for India would be to be able to sell EV compact cars at an affordable price, protecting profitability," Tavares told reporters at a media roundtable in India late on Wednesday.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Top EV makers to double investment in coming decade

Stellantis is investing heavily in EVs and plans to produce dozens of electric models in the coming decade, but Tavares warned last month that affordable battery electric vehicles were between five and six years away.

On his first visit to India since taking over as Stellantis CEO he said the company is still working out a plan regarding EV exports from the country and had not yet taken any decisions.

Tavares' possible bet on India comes after American carmakers Ford and General Motors have exited the world's fourth-largest car market, after failing to make money and break the dominance of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp and South Korea's Hyundai Motor.

It also comes as Chinese EV makers are making inroads into Europe, aiming to win over buyers with more affordable cars having already stolen a march on most foreign rivals in China, the world's biggest market for EVs.

Stellantis is the latest to refocus its strategy in China where it now plans to be a niche player through its Jeep and Maserati brands, after it said its Jeep joint venture in the country will file for bankruptcy.

"There is a growing tension between China and the Western world. That is going to have a consequence in terms of business. The power that is best placed to leverage this opportunity is obviously India," Tavares said.

India, where Stellantis sells its Jeep and Citroen brands, accounts for a fraction of the carmaker's global sales, but Tavares said the company is not chasing volume and instead wants to ramp up slowly and profitably.

It plans to launch its first EV in the country - an electric model of its Citroen C3 compact car - early next year.

Stellantis already makes its own electric motors and battery packs, and also has plans to make battery cells. In India, too, Tavares wants to locally procure EV components, including batteries so it can be competitive on cost and price.

"EV today is mostly an affordability problem," he said. “It's not about technology."

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 18:36 PM IST
TAGS: Stellantis electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city