HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Stellantis Plans For Hybrid Expansion To Meet Growing Demand

Stellantis plans for hybrid expansion to meet growing demand

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Stellantis, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers, is going to be expanding its lineup of affordable hybrid vehicles to a total of 36 models in
...
Stellantis hybrids
Stellantis said that it is focusing on selling mild hybrid vehicles, which do not have a chaging plug and use a low voltage battery. (AP)
Stellantis hybrids
Stellantis said that it is focusing on selling mild hybrid vehicles, which do not have a chaging plug and use a low voltage battery.

Stellantis said on Tuesday it would expand its line of affordable hybrid vehicles to 36 models in Europe by 2026, to meet growing demand for this engine type, an alternative to petrol-fuelled cars and electric vehicles.

The American-French-Italian automaker, created from the 2021 merger between Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler, said in a statement it would offer 30 hybrid models this year for nine of its 14 brands, including Fiat, Peugeot, Jeep and Alfa Romeo, and launch six more over the following two years.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3 Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
BatteryCapacity Icon50.8 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Engine Icon1995.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 77.50 Lakhs
Compare
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Stellantis Italy car production slumps in government setback

Stellantis, which did not say how many such hybrid models it already sells, said it was responding to the quick ramp-up of customer orders for hybrids in Europe. It added that its sales of this kind of vehicle in the region rose 41 per cent in the first six months this year.

The group said in June its EV sales were stable since the beginning of 2024 despite softer demand globally.

Stellantis to focus on mild hybrids

Stellantis said it was focusing on selling "mild hybrid" vehicles, those without a plug and that use a 48-volt low-voltage battery, a dual-clutch robotic gearbox and a reinforced braking energy-recovery system.

"When you compare this system to a high-voltage hybrid, it has a very similar CO2 gain at a lower cost for our customer," said Christian Müller, Stellantis' senior vice president of propulsion systems for the EMEA region, referring to its carbon dioxide emissions.

Also Read : Jeep Renegade to soon transform into a 4x4 electric SUV. Here's what we know

"Our system is as good as the others but with a slightly better price-entry point."

Stellantis' affordable hybrid technology allows for a range of up to one kilometre in pure electric mode, compared to around 80 kilometres for the group's plug-in hybrid technology.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep electric car electric vehicle ev hybrid hybrid car hybrid vehicle plug in hybrid Stellantis Peugeot

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.