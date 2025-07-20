Steelbird SXE launched at 3,599 with TPE energy absorber. Check details

Steelbird has launched a new motorcycle helmet, the SXE, at ₹3,599. The model adds to the company's mid-range segment and boasts a design that prioritizes safety for the rider as well as practicality. The SXE comes in two finishes — a solid paint and a decal-covered variant — and in four sizes, from 560 mm to 620 mm.

The Steelbird SXE gets Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) layer in the impact-absorbing liner — said to be the first helmet in India with the tech. This puts the SXE in a rare club of helmets around the world that attempt to manage both linear and rotational forces of impact in crashes.

Steelbird SXE: Tech

Structurally, the SXE helmet incorporates a multi-layered impact management system. It consists of a high-impact ABS outer shell, an expanded polystyrene (EPS) liner, and a TPE layer designed to reduce rotational forces. While full crash data is not publicly available, the manufacturer suggests that the TPE insert may reduce rotational impact by approximately 20 per cent, which could have implications for lowering the severity of head injuries in certain crash scenarios.

The helmet is certified under both the BIS IS 4151:2015 safety standard (India) and the DOT FMVSS 218 regulation (USA), indicating compliance with widely accepted global testing protocols. In terms of ventilation, the SXE includes a combination of intake and exhaust vents aimed at improving airflow and temperature regulation during rides. Reflective fabric strips around the neck section have also been included to increase visibility at night.

Steelbird SXE: Design

The SXE has a comparatively aerodynamic shell shape meant to cut wind resistance. The helmet features a double visor setup of a scratch-resistant outer visor and a backup internal sun shield for varying light conditions. The primary visor also happens to be Pinlock-compatible, enabling customers to fit in anti-fog inserts should they require them.

Within the helmet, the liner is made from breathable and hypoallergenic material, with mesh areas that are meant to deal with moisture and heat. The thermoformed padding is shaped to remain in shape even under pressure. A micrometric buckle is used for fastening, allowing for relatively easy adjustment. The logo has been applied using a technique referred to as Eco-dome technology sits on the exterior, adding a subtle design identifier rather than serving a functional purpose.

