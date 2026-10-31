Steelbird SBA-20 helmet crosses 10 lakh units in cumulative sales

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited has announced that it has cumulatively sold more than 10 lakh SBA-20 helmets in India. Launched in January 2024, the SBA-20 was designed for riders seeking a blend of everyday protection, practical features and sporty aesthetics.

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has sold over 10 lakh SBA-20 helmets since January 2024. The BIS-certified helmet features sporty styling, practical conveniences and has a starting price of ₹ 1,869

Steelbird SBA-20: Safety, Features and Price

The SBA-20 features a high-impact thermoplastic shell and a high-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) liner designed to provide impact protection, which complies with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) safety standard IS 4151:2015. Additionally, the helmet gets a dynamic airflow ventilation system intended to improve comfort during daily commutes and longer rides. The feature list includes a flip-up design, an integrated inner sun shield, a micrometric buckle and a polycarbonate spoiler.

Additional features include a replaceable, washable interior, a wind deflector, and a reflective element around the neck to improve visibility in low-light conditions. The helmet features an anti-scratch-coated polycarbonate visor, available in Smoke and Chrome finishes. The SBA-20 is offered at a price range of ₹1,869 to ₹2,459, in multiple sizes and finishes, depending on the variant.

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Steelbird SBA-20 sales milestone

The company has credited its distribution network, dealer partnerships and retail presence across metropolitan cities, smaller towns and emerging markets with contributing to the accessibility of its helmet portfolio. The company believes the SBA-20's sales performance reflects the role of product design, market reach and consumer acceptance in strengthening its position in India's helmet market.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited, said, “The SBA-20 crossing the 10 lakh sales milestone is an important achievement for us and a reflection of the trust consumers continue to place in Steelbird. Our endeavour has always been to develop helmets that bring together safety, comfort, design and accessibility. The SBA-20 reflects this approach by offering riders a practical and stylish product for their everyday journeys. This milestone encourages us to continue innovating, strengthening our product portfolio and contributing to a stronger culture of helmet use and road safety in India."

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