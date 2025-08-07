Steelbird launches Vintage 3.0 helmet series, blending retro design with modern utility

Steelbird Helmets has introduced the Vintage 3.0 series, an open-face helmet that takes design cues from the 1970s but is built to meet the needs of today’s two-wheeler riders. With cruiser motorcycles gaining traction and scooters dominating urban roads, this new model offers a functional yet style-conscious option for a wide range of users.

The Vintage 3.0 aims to capture the charm of motorcycling’s earlier years, while adapting to modern riding conditions. It features a unique design that works equally well for long-distance riders and daily commuters. One of its key highlights is a screw-free Quick Release Mechanism, allowing users to swap between a classic peak and a full-face visor without tools. There’s also provision for Steelbird’s 3-in-1 mask system and a rear strap holder designed to keep riding goggles in place — a nod to both style and practical use.

In terms of safety, the helmet meets both Indian (ISI) and American (DOT) standards, making it compliant with national and international regulations. The outer shell is constructed from high-impact ABS, while the inner EPS liner is designed to absorb shock effectively. Inside, the helmet is lined with breathable mesh and soft cheek pads that can be removed and washed.

Comfort and visibility are also addressed. A polycarbonate visor offers UV protection and resists scratches, while the micrometric buckle system is rated to withstand significant loads — up to 225 kg. Weighing in at around 1,000 grams, the Vintage 3.0 is lightweight enough for extended rides.

Available in three sizes and a selection of 15 colours — ranging from subtle tones to brighter options like Coral Peach and Battle Green — the helmet offers broad appeal across different rider preferences. Pricing begins at ₹1299, with premium variants including extra accessories like smoked visors available for up to ₹1599. However, we would still suggest you to buy a full-face helmet with a proper safety rating.

