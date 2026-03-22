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Cars & Bikes Auto News Steelbird Launches Numerology Series Helmets Starting At 2,249

Steelbird launches numerology series helmets starting at 2,249

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 22 Mar 2026, 20:06 pm
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  • Steelbird has launched its Numerology Series helmets with number-based graphics, flip-up design, dual visors, and ISI certification. Prices start at 2,249, and sales begin across dealers and online platforms.

In terms of construction, the Numerology Series is built around a high-impact thermoplastic shell. Steelbird says the shell has been shaped to improve aerodynamic stability, particularly at higher speeds.

Steelbird has introduced a new helmet range called the Numerology Series. The main highlight of this series is its design approach. You can choose helmets featuring number graphics from 01 to 09, which could represent a birth date, lucky number, or any personal marker.

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The helmet itself uses a flip-up design, allowing it to function as both a full-face and an open-face unit. This makes it usable across different conditions. It also gets a dual-visor setup, including an internal smoke sunshield for bright conditions and an outer visor with an anti-scratch coating.

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In terms of construction, the Numerology Series is built around a high-impact thermoplastic shell. Steelbird says the shell has been shaped to improve aerodynamic stability, particularly at higher speeds. Ventilation has been addressed through multiple air channels, while the inner padding is designed to be breathable. The liner is removable and washable.

The helmet is ISI certified under IS 4151:2015 norms and has a claimed weight of around 1350 grams, with a tolerance of ±50 grams. It will be available in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large.

Pricing for the Numerology Series starts at 2,249. Sales will be handled through Steelbird’s existing dealer network as well as online platforms.

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First Published Date: 22 Mar 2026, 20:06 pm IST
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