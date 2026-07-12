Steelbird launches Doodle kids helmet range in India, plans major manufacturing expansion to boost helmet production

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has announced the launch of its new Doodle range of helmets for child pillion riders while also revealing an ambitious manufacturing expansion that will significantly boost its production capacity over the next few years. Alongside the product launch, the company confirmed it has commenced work on its seventh manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which is expected to increase its annual helmet production capacity from 1.5 crore units to 2.5 crore units by 2032.

The upcoming 22-acre integrated manufacturing campus will feature around 15 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space and will have the capacity to manufacture 1 crore helmets annually once operational. Steelbird says the expansion will strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem and support the growing domestic and international demand for certified riding gear.

Against this backdrop, Steelbird has introduced the Doodle helmet range, developed specifically for children riding as pillion passengers. The company says the helmets have been engineered after extensive research into the safety and ergonomic requirements of young riders.

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Steelbird Doodle kids helmet: Features

Weighing 700 ± 50 grams, the DOODLE helmet is designed to minimise neck strain while ensuring adequate protection. It will be available in Spoiler and Non-Spoiler variants, with sizes ranging from XXXS to M, accommodating head circumferences between 50 cm and 58 cm through size-specific EPS liners.

The ISI-certified helmet features a high-strength ABS shell, EPS energy-absorbing liner, optical-grade polycarbonate visor, strategically positioned air vents, breathable anti-odour liners, an aerodynamic shell design, and a micrometric buckle retention system. Steelbird is also offering the helmet in multiple bright colours and graphic options to encourage regular helmet use among children.

Expansion to support future growth

The new manufacturing plant will also house dedicated facilities for producing advanced materials such as Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) and Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU), which will be used in future helmet development. Steelbird also revealed that it introduces over 10 new helmet models every year, with each product undergoing an 18 to 24-month development cycle.

The company has outlined a five-year product roadmap that includes premium helmets, Bluetooth-enabled smart helmets, integrated lighting systems and advanced composite helmets, as it looks to expand its presence in both domestic and export markets.

Steelbird Doodle kids helmet: Price

The Steelbird Doodle helmet range is priced from ₹999 and will be available through the company's authorised dealers and retail outlets across India.

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