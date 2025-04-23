Steelbird hits 87 lakh helmet sales in FY25, plans to cross 1 crore in FY26

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., one of India's largest two-wheeler safety gear companies, reported 87 lakh units of helmet sales in FY 2024-25 — an increase from 80 lakh units in the previous fiscal year. The firm also clocked a 10.07 per cent rise in revenue to ₹787 crore. Steelbird stated that the milestone sets the tone for its target of selling over one crore helmets in FY 2025-26.

Key to this growth has been the company’s continued investment in production infrastructure. The company stated that the Steelbird’s Baddi facility now incorporates robotic systems for visors, automated painting, and expanded assembly lines. These improvements have brought daily production to near 50,000 units.

Projects are also on the cards to build a greenfield facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu that will enhance supply for southern India and augment demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

Reflecting on the growth and development, Managing Director Rajeev Kapur brought attention to the brand and how the brand places significant value on road safety. Kapur referred to dismal statistics about road accident deaths in India and furthered that Steelbird has an objective to provide riders with affordable and safe helmets. The company also rolled out new models in FY25 with Bluetooth, better ventilation, and less weight.

Diversifying Product Offerings and Retail Reach

Besides helmets, Steelbird also introduced a wider line of riding accessories like gloves, goggles, and rainwear, signaling the transition to a more lifestyle positioning. It is also increasing its retail network with more than 200 exclusive Rider Shops in India. The company aims to scale up this number considerably in the next few years to reach 1,000 standalone shops.

In the future, Steelbird has projected a revenue target of ₹900 crore for FY 2025-26, while having long-term plans of manufacturing 1.5 crore helmets a year and clocking a turnover of ₹1,300 crore in FY 2026-27. The figures are impressive but the company stands by the fact that its overall purpose is still related to enhancing rider safety on Indian roads.

