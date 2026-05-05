Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Steelbird Helmets Sb 120 Launched In India At 3,999

Steelbird Helmets SB-120 Launched in India at 3,999

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 05 May 2026, 12:20 pm
Follow us on:

  • Steelbird Helmets has introduced the SB-120 full-face helmet in India, certified under ECE R22.06, ISI, and DOT standards. 

Steelbird SB-120 boasts an aerodynamic design, advanced materials, a fog-resistant visor, and comfort features, priced from ₹3,999 to ₹4,499 based on the design.

Steelbird Helmets has launched the SB-120 in India, expanding its range of full-face helmets with a model that meets multiple safety standards. The SB-120 is certified under ECE R22.06, ISI (IS 4151:2015), and DOT (FMVSS 218), aligning it with both Indian and international regulations.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The helmet features an outer shell constructed using a combination of advanced polymer and fiberglass reinforcement. This setup is intended to improve overall impact resistance while keeping weight in check. Steelbird has also given the SB-120 an aerodynamic profile, complemented by a rear spoiler that could help with stability and reduce wind resistance at higher speeds.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

In terms of visibility, the helmet comes equipped with a Pinlock 30-ready visor to minimise fogging in varied weather conditions. It also includes an internal sun visor to reduce glare during daytime rides. These features are aimed at making it more usable across different riding environments.

The interior setup focuses on day-to-day comfort. The SB-120 gets mesh-lined padding, ventilation channels, and removable cheek pads that can be cleaned when required. Reflective elements inside the helmet are designed to improve visibility in low-light situations.

Safety-oriented additions include a quick-release cheek pad system, which allows easier removal of the helmet in case of an emergency. Buyers can choose between two retention systems: a Double D-ring setup or a micrometric buckle, depending on preference.

The helmet weighs around 1500 grams and is offered in four sizes ranging from 540 mm to 590 mm. It is available in multiple finishes, including solid colours and graphic options, along with carbon-pattern styling. The carbon fibre pattern might look good, but it is important to note that it is just a cosmetic feature and not real carbon fibre.

Pricing for the SB-120 starts at 3,999 for the mono-colour variants and goes up to 4,499 for versions with decals.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 May 2026, 12:20 pm IST
TAGS: Steelbird Riding Gear Helmets
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS