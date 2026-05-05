Steelbird Helmets SB-120 Launched in India at 3,999

Steelbird Helmets has launched the SB-120 in India, expanding its range of full-face helmets with a model that meets multiple safety standards. The SB-120 is certified under ECE R22.06, ISI (IS 4151:2015), and DOT (FMVSS 218), aligning it with both Indian and international regulations.

The helmet features an outer shell constructed using a combination of advanced polymer and fiberglass reinforcement. This setup is intended to improve overall impact resistance while keeping weight in check. Steelbird has also given the SB-120 an aerodynamic profile, complemented by a rear spoiler that could help with stability and reduce wind resistance at higher speeds.

In terms of visibility, the helmet comes equipped with a Pinlock 30-ready visor to minimise fogging in varied weather conditions. It also includes an internal sun visor to reduce glare during daytime rides. These features are aimed at making it more usable across different riding environments.

The interior setup focuses on day-to-day comfort. The SB-120 gets mesh-lined padding, ventilation channels, and removable cheek pads that can be cleaned when required. Reflective elements inside the helmet are designed to improve visibility in low-light situations.

Safety-oriented additions include a quick-release cheek pad system, which allows easier removal of the helmet in case of an emergency. Buyers can choose between two retention systems: a Double D-ring setup or a micrometric buckle, depending on preference.

The helmet weighs around 1500 grams and is offered in four sizes ranging from 540 mm to 590 mm. It is available in multiple finishes, including solid colours and graphic options, along with carbon-pattern styling. The carbon fibre pattern might look good, but it is important to note that it is just a cosmetic feature and not real carbon fibre.

Pricing for the SB-120 starts at ₹3,999 for the mono-colour variants and goes up to ₹4,499 for versions with decals.

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