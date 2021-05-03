Stay parked. Stay safe: Carmakers urge people to stay indoors amid Covid surge

As lockdown-like restrictions have returned in India amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases, carmakers in India are back to offering help in the fight to break the chain. Besides offering financial aid, transport oxygen cylinders or even producing oxygen to mitigate crisis, carmakers are also actively promoting safety guidelines for their customers on social media.

Urging people to stay home at this hour of crisis, several carmakers have taken to social media to spread their messages. Most of these messages on social media has one broad advice: stay home, stay safe.

Hyundai India shared a list of things one can do at home while spreading the message 'Let's stay put and come back stronger'. Jeep India also advised people to stay home and said, "It's the best thing to do at the moment. Please stay home and stay safe." Similarly BMW India shared a message on social media platform urging people to "Make the world safer for yourself and your loved ones by staying indoors."

Mercedes Benz India also urged everyone to stay home unless going out becomes absolutely necessary. It said, "The road isn’t going anywhere. Please stay home for now, and venture out only if essential." And in case someone needs to venture out amid the ongoing crisis, Audi India advises to maintain all Covid protocols and said, "A little distance today, can make for a better future. Let’s come together to follow all safety protocols." Audi's message was shared with a video animation of its four-ring logo depicting the meaning of social distancing.

Other carmakers in India are also urging people to get themselves vaccinated. India has opened up vaccination process for everyone above 18 year of age from May 1.

Ford India shared a message on Twitter saying, "As India launches a formidable offensive drive against Covid-19, it's now time to do our bit, by registering for the #vaccine." Skoda Auto India also advised people to get registered for inoculation. It said, "Get vaccinated if you're eligible. It's the key to a better tomorrow."

Several carmakers have already stopped or partially suspended production of vehicles amid the ongoing crisis. Carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai have taken steps to help the government in its fight to provide better medical infrastructure and resource for those in need. Mahindra and Mahindra has deployed its vehicles to help transport oxygen cylinders when last-mile delivery started to become an issue.