State oil firms reject fuel shortage rumours, say supplies steady across India

State-run oil companies have moved to calm public concern after reports of fuel shortages spread online, saying petrol and diesel supplies across India remain steady. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said retail outlets are functioning normally, inventories are adequate, and there is no disruption in the supply chain. Their clarification comes as tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns over global energy flows.

Indian Oil Corporation said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and warned that social media rumours can create unnecessary anxiety and affect normal buying patterns. BPCL also dismissed the reports as completely unfounded, saying the country has enough crude oil, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel stocks. HPCL echoed the same view, adding that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain stable.

The companies also asked customers not to rush to fuel stations or engage in panic buying. According to them, distribution networks are operating smoothly, and fuel is reaching outlets without interruption.

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Prices remain steady

Despite the wider uncertainty caused by the West Asia conflict, retail fuel prices in India have remained largely unchanged. As of March 26, petrol in New Delhi was priced at ₹94.77 per litre and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at ₹103.50 per litre and diesel at ₹90.03 per litre.

Regular petrol and diesel prices have not seen a major shift. However, oil marketing companies increased the prices of premium petrol by nearly ₹2 per litre last week, while industrial diesel became costlier by ₹22 per litre. Premium petrol still accounts for less than 5 per cent of total users.

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Why has the supply held up?

India has been able to manage the situation through diversified crude sourcing from more than 40 countries. This includes supplies from Russia and Iran, which have helped the country balance availability and cost even as disruptions continue in parts of the global oil market.

The current tension in West Asia has affected oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, but the domestic market has so far remained insulated from any major shock. With tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz in limited numbers, the oil companies said India’s existing sourcing network is helping keep retail supply stable.

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