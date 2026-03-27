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Cars & Bikes Auto News State Oil Firms Reject Fuel Shortage Rumours, Say Supplies Steady Across India

State oil firms reject fuel shortage rumours, say supplies steady across India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 16:33 pm
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  • IOC, BPCL and HPCL have denied petrol and diesel shortage reports, saying stocks are adequate and supply chains are stable.

People are rushing to petrol pumps for fuel amid rumours of fuel shortage. (PTI)
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State-run oil companies have moved to calm public concern after reports of fuel shortages spread online, saying petrol and diesel supplies across India remain steady. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said retail outlets are functioning normally, inventories are adequate, and there is no disruption in the supply chain. Their clarification comes as tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns over global energy flows.

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Indian Oil Corporation said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and warned that social media rumours can create unnecessary anxiety and affect normal buying patterns. BPCL also dismissed the reports as completely unfounded, saying the country has enough crude oil, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel stocks. HPCL echoed the same view, adding that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain stable.

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The companies also asked customers not to rush to fuel stations or engage in panic buying. According to them, distribution networks are operating smoothly, and fuel is reaching outlets without interruption.

Also Read : India flags fuel risk to auto industry, calls for immediate production changes

Prices remain steady

Despite the wider uncertainty caused by the West Asia conflict, retail fuel prices in India have remained largely unchanged. As of March 26, petrol in New Delhi was priced at 94.77 per litre and diesel at 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 103.50 per litre and diesel at 90.03 per litre.

Regular petrol and diesel prices have not seen a major shift. However, oil marketing companies increased the prices of premium petrol by nearly 2 per litre last week, while industrial diesel became costlier by 22 per litre. Premium petrol still accounts for less than 5 per cent of total users.

Also Read : Fuel excise duty reduced to shield consumers, FM Sitharaman appreciates decision

Why has the supply held up?

India has been able to manage the situation through diversified crude sourcing from more than 40 countries. This includes supplies from Russia and Iran, which have helped the country balance availability and cost even as disruptions continue in parts of the global oil market.

The current tension in West Asia has affected oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, but the domestic market has so far remained insulated from any major shock. With tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz in limited numbers, the oil companies said India’s existing sourcing network is helping keep retail supply stable.

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First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 16:33 pm IST
TAGS: oil supply fuel shortage supply chain
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