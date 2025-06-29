Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Spmepci Scheme Will Attract Foreign Automakers To Invest And Bring Evs In India, Says Mercedes Benz India Ceo

SPMEPCI scheme to attract foreign players to invest, bring EV portfolio to India: Mercedes-Benz India CEO

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jun 2025, 08:46 AM
Follow us on:

Mercedes-Benz sees a boost to the Indian electric vehicle industry with the SPMEPCI.

Mercedes-Benz sees a boost to the Indian electric vehicle industry with the SPMEPCI. (AP)
Get Launch Updates on
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
Notify me

The Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) will attract new foreign auto manufacturers to invest and bring their electric vehicle portfolio to the country, believes Mercedes-Benz India CEO and Managing Director Santosh Iyer. The German automaker that has been leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian luxury car market with a wide range of products has introduced two new sports cars in the country, the AMG GT 63 4MATIC and GT 63 PRO 4MATIC Coupe, priced at 3 crore (ex-showroom) and 3.65 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

Speaking to PTI about the SPMEPCI, Iyer said that it is a great scheme and a great initiative by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). "I think it's a great scheme and a great initiative by the Ministry for Heavy Industries (MHI) to really come up with such a forward-looking scheme. But this scheme is primarily for new entrants who have not come into India," Iyer reportedly said.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Under the SPMEPCI, automakers will be permitted to import up to 8,000 electric vehicles in India at a reduced duty rate of 15 per cent compared to the current 70-100 per cent, provided they commit to investing 4,150 crore in the local EV manufacturing industry.

Speaking about Mercedes-Benz's investments in India, Iyer said that the company has invested 3,000 crore in the OEM's Chakan plant near Pune. “Today, we are already producing two car models locally at this plant, much before the announcement of the scheme," he further said, while also adding, “But I think this scheme will surely attract newer players, who are not yet in India, to invest and come with their electric cars."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 59,900 - 1.03 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹74,000
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 94,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹69,999
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing rare earth magnet crisis, which has hit the panic button in the Indian industry and is fuelling concerns about a possible shutdown in the coming months due to the unavailability of the critical component, Iyer said that in today's time, disruptions happen due to geopolitical issues or supply chain issues, but the company's colleagues involved in the backend are able to manage it quite well. "As of now, we have no disruption in India because of any of these issues," Iyer asserted.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2025, 08:46 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Mercedes Benz luxury car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS