Spendor, Maverick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp has reported a strong start to the new year, with sales figures for December 2024 indicating positive growth. The company has also highlighted its commitment to innovation and expanding its presence in both Indian and global markets.

Key Highlights:

* Total Sales: In December 2024, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 3,24,906 units, compared to 3,93,952 units in December 2023. This represents a decrease of 17.55 per cent year-over-year.

* Domestic Sales: Domestic sales stood at 2,94,152 units in December 2024, down from 3,77,842 units in the same period last year. This represents a decrease of 22.17 per cent.

* Exports: Exports for December 2024 reached 30,754 units, compared to 16,110 units in December 2023. This marks a significant increase of 91.14 per cent.

* Year-to-date (YTD) FY25 Sales: As of December 2024, Hero MotoCorp has sold a total of 45,18,642 units in FY25, compared to 42,29,032 units in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 6.86 per cent.

* Product Launches: The company has really hit the 125 cc segment with the launch of the Hero Xtreme 125R.

Apart from the Xtreme 125R, the brand also launched Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 to celebrate the 30th anniversary as the Splendor is world's highest selling motorcycle. The Maverick 440 was introduced which shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. Auctioned limited units of ‘The Centennial’ - for the centennial anniversary of the Founder Chairman, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

Also Read : Hero's new motorcycle's design patented. Is this the Karizma 421?

2024 Hero Glamour was also launched which came with new colours and features, the Xtreme 160R 2V also got a 2024 iteration with minor improvements. Mavrick 440's limited edition was launched, it is called Thunderwheels Edition which is built with collaboration of Thums Up.

In terms of scooters, Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida V2 series of electric scooters and Destini 125. The brand also participated in EICMA 2024 where they showcased Vida Z, Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250 and the Mavrick Scrambler

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: