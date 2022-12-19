Speeding vehicle rams into three children in Delhi after driver loses control

A speeding car rammed into three children in Gulabi Bagh area of Delhi on Sunday, after the driver lost control of the vehicle. While two children sustained minor injuries, the third one is critical and got admitted to the hospital but is now stable. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage shows a speeding white car driving at a high speed and veering off the road, and then ramming into the footpath where the kids were.

After hitting the children on footpath, the car came to a stop at a distance after ramming into a wall. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 30-year-old Gajendar, who hails from Pratap Nagar. He has been taken into custody and his vehicle has been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) told ANI. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Two children of age group 10 and 4, who sustained minor injuries are out of danger while a six-year-old, though in stable condition, is under observation at the hospital.

In a separate incident, three people died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida.

Another 13 people got injured in Uttar Pradesh in a collision between a bus and a truck on National Highway in Varanasi. The injured have been admitted to BHU Trauma Centre. The bus was on its way to Varanasi from Gaya in Bihar and the incident happened after the driver reportedly fell asleep.

In an incident in Haryana, at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar today due to fog. Those injured have been hospitalised.

