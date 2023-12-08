Driving on Yamuna Expressway set to get slower from next week. Here is why

Speed limit on Yamuna Expressway is all set to be revised from next week. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency that is responsible for toll collection at the expressway, has said that the new speed limit will be implemented from December 15. The speed limit, applicable to all vehicles, will be only 75 kmph from thsi date to ensure road safety. This is about 25 kmph less than usual.

The usual speed limit on Yamuna Expressway is 100 kmph. However, due to heavy fog during winter months, the 165-km long expressway often witnesses accidents and pile-ups. The decision has been taken to avert any such incidents. The new speed limit will remain effective for at least two months.

With accidents a common occurrence on the 165-km long Yamuna Expressway during winter months, the YEIDA wrote a letter to Jaypee Infratech, the body which maintains the expressway, to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents. Arun Veer Singh, CEO of YEIDA, said, "Reducing the speed makes driving a little safer. It has been decided to reduce it." He also said that the YEIDA has asked Jaypee Infratech to reply with the safety measures it will implement.

YEIDA has also asked Jaypee Infratech to set up warning signs for commuters, make them aware about traffic rules and weather conditions. Singh said, “We have also asked JIL to distribute pamphlets to commuters at all toll plazas informing them about rules, safety tips and how following rules can ensure their safety. The operator should also inform motorists about weather conditions and safety rules on radio and via public announcements at toll plazas. They should also distribute hot tea to drivers to keep them awake and ensure that they turn on fog lights while entering the expressway."

The 75 kmph speed limit will be applicable for light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. For heavy vehicles like trucks and buses, the speed limit will be at 60 kmph. As of now, the speed limit will remain applicable till February 15 next year. The authority has warned speed violators will be fined in case of overspeeding on Yamuna Expressway during this period. Those who violate the new speed limit will have to shell out ₹2,000 for each instance.

According to road accident data on Yamuna Expressway, 341 accidents were reported on this stretch between January and October this year. Overall, 80 people lost their lives till October this year. In 2022, 105 people were killed in 310 accidents in which 675 others were injured.

