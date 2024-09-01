HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Sonet, Seltos Suvs Help Kia India To Poist 17.19% Growth In August

Sonet, Seltos SUVs help Kia India to poist 17.19% growth in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2024, 14:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia Sonet claims to have registered 10,073 units in August 2024 to be the bestselling model of the brand.
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet claims to have registered 10,073 units in August 2024 to be the bestselling model of the brand. (Kia )
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet claims to have registered 10,073 units in August 2024 to be the bestselling model of the brand.

Kia India on Sunday announced that the automaker has registered a 17.19 per cent sales growth in August this year. The South Korean auto giant has claimed that Kia Sonet compact SUV emerged as the top selling model among the passenger vehicles the company offers in the country. The automaker further stated that it sold 22,523 units of passenger vehicles in Indian market last month, recording a 17.19 per cent year-on-year sales surge compared to the 19,219 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Kia Sonet claims to have registered 10,073 units in August 2024 to be the bestselling model of the brand. The Seltos, which was the first car from Kia in India claims to have sold 6,536 units, while the Carens and EV6 sold 5,881 units and 33 units, respectively. Kia India also claimed that it exported a total of 2,604 cars to international markets in August this year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

Speaking on this sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said that Kia's sales success is a testament to the company's strategic optimisation of the products. The Korean automaker has attributed the revamped Kia Sonet's appeal to this sales surge by stating that the feature loaded compact SUV has ramped up the appeal.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Meanwhile, Kia India is gearing up to launch the EV9 and new Carnival MPV in Indian market in near future. Kia also claims to have achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units oif passenger vehicles within 59 months after entering the country's highly competitive PV space. With these cars the car manufacturer is aiming to increase its market share further in India's passenger vehicle market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2024, 14:27 PM IST
TAGS: Sonet Seltos Kia Kia India Kia Sonet Sonet Kia Seltos Seltos

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.