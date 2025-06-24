Sona Comstar names Sunjay Kapur Chairman Emeritus, appoints new leadership

In a deeply symbolic and strategically significant board meeting held on June 23, Sona Comstar formalised a moment of reflection and renewal. The mobility technology firm, which has emerged as one of India’s most prominent global auto component players, honoured its late Chairman, Sunjay Kapur, by conferring upon him the posthumous title of Chairman Emeritus.

The announcement came just weeks after Kapur’s sudden passing during a polo match in the UK—a loss that stunned the automotive and business communities alike.

Remembering the man who rewired Sona Comstar

Sunjay Kapur’s involvement with the company spanned nearly two decades. He became Managing Director in 2015 following the death of his father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, during a period of financial difficulty for the business. In the years that followed, the company underwent structural changes, including a partnership with Blackstone and a merger with Comstar, which marked a shift toward electric mobility technologies.

Since 2019, serving as Chairman, Kapur guided the expansion of the company into several global markets and newer markets, including sensors and software. The appointment of Chairman Emeritus by the Board is a gesture to officially recognize the impact he made on the direction of the company during his leadership period.

Jeffrey Mark Overly appointed as new chairman

Following the tribute, the Board announced the appointment of Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairman. Overly has served as an Independent Director on the company’s board since 2021 and has a background in operations, manufacturing, and private equity, with prior roles at Blackstone, Kohler, General Motors, and Delphi.

His appointment is timely in view of the transition of leadership and seems intended to provide continuity. Overly has been directly engaged in board activity in the last few years, and his promotion is likely to shape the company's operational and strategic agenda in the future.

Priya Sachdev Kapur joins the board

The Board has also approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur, spouse of late Sunjay Kapur, as an Additional Non-Executive Director subject to approval by the shareholders. She has earlier worked in investment banking and has been engaged in private investment and fashion retailing ventures.

Her appointment brings a new eye to the board, informed by experience across several industries. She has also been involved with philanthropic pursuits, specifically in education, sustainability, and disability support.

