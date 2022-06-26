HT Auto
Home Auto News Solis Yanmar Aims To Launch Three New Tractors

Solis Yanmar aims to launch three new tractors

Solis Yanmar became the top tractor exporting brand in Turkey from India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2022, 03:17 PM
Solis Yanmar has a leading market share in 12 European countries.
Solis Yanmar has a leading market share in 12 European countries.
Solis Yanmar has a leading market share in 12 European countries.
Solis Yanmar has a leading market share in 12 European countries.

Solis Yanmar plans to launch three new tractors in the sub-30 hp power category, claimed the company. The company informed that it will expand the compact tractor range. This announcement comes after it successfully launched the 75-hp CRDi tractor range. The company also claimed in a release on Sunday that it has become the top brand in exporting tractors from India to Turkey. It also claims to have a leadership position in 12 European countries in key segments.

(Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week)

Speaking about the plan, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar, said that the company has already sold more than 5,000 units of tractors in Turkey. Also, he claimed that Solis Yanmar is the fastest growing tractor brand in Turkey while strongly holding the top spot in the tractor exports brand position. "The Turkish market has a huge demand for tractors between 30-90 HP making our Solis 50 & Solis 90 to be the star products for us. Our S26 model has 88% market share in calendar year of 2021 and overall we have captured 8% market share in Turkey. We also recently unveiled the 75 HP CRDi tractor in the Izmir & Konya National fairs held in February & March 2022 respectively which was much appreciated. We are now expanding our compact tractor range in up to 30 HP with launch of 3 new models with Japanese technologies to address the niche segment and take Turkish tractor market by a storm," he further added.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2022, 03:17 PM IST
TAGS: tractor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

How to check engine oil level of your car
How to check engine oil level of your car
Solis Yanmar aims to launch three new tractors
Solis Yanmar aims to launch three new tractors
Hyundai Ioniq 6 to make debut on July 14: Report
Hyundai Ioniq 6 to make debut on July 14: Report
Delhi LG directs reconstitution of district road safety committees
Delhi LG directs reconstitution of district road safety committees
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city