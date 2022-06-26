Solis Yanmar aims to launch three new tractors

Solis Yanmar plans to launch three new tractors in the sub-30 hp power category, claimed the company. The company informed that it will expand the compact tractor range. This announcement comes after it successfully launched the 75-hp CRDi tractor range. The company also claimed in a release on Sunday that it has become the top brand in exporting tractors from India to Turkey. It also claims to have a leadership position in 12 European countries in key segments.

Speaking about the plan, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar, said that the company has already sold more than 5,000 units of tractors in Turkey. Also, he claimed that Solis Yanmar is the fastest growing tractor brand in Turkey while strongly holding the top spot in the tractor exports brand position. "The Turkish market has a huge demand for tractors between 30-90 HP making our Solis 50 & Solis 90 to be the star products for us. Our S26 model has 88% market share in calendar year of 2021 and overall we have captured 8% market share in Turkey. We also recently unveiled the 75 HP CRDi tractor in the Izmir & Konya National fairs held in February & March 2022 respectively which was much appreciated. We are now expanding our compact tractor range in up to 30 HP with launch of 3 new models with Japanese technologies to address the niche segment and take Turkish tractor market by a storm," he further added.

