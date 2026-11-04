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Cars & Bikes Auto News Smk Helmets Unveils Racing Focused Stratos And Allterra Carbon Models At Eicma 2026

SMK Helmets unveils racing-focused Stratos and Allterra Carbon models at EICMA 2026

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2026, 09:18 am
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  • SMK Helmets has unveiled two racing models and its first Bluetooth communication system at EICMA 2026, while expanding its overseas operations.

SMK Stratos and Allterra Carbon
SMK Helmets has showcased the Stratos and Allterra carbon racing helmets at EICMA 2026.
SMK Stratos and Allterra Carbon
SMK Helmets has showcased the Stratos and Allterra carbon racing helmets at EICMA 2026.
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First Published Date: 04 Nov 2026, 09:18 am IST
TAGS: smk allterra carbon smk allterra carbon smk stratos stratos

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