SMK Ares helmet launched in India with ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certifications; prices start at 6,950

SMK Helmets has launched the Ares dual-sport helmet in India, with prices starting at ₹6,950. The new helmet is available in three versions: Ares Solid, Ares Claw and Ares Infinity. The launch follows considerable interest in the helmet, with the company claiming to have received more than 30 enquiries daily ahead of its India launch.

The Ares Solid is available in six colour options, including white, gloss black, matte black, Nardo grey, titanium and Desert Storm Tan. The Ares Claw and Ares Infinity feature new graphic designs, each offered in six colour combinations across gloss and matte finishes. All three versions are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

The SMK Ares features an EIRT (Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic) outer shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner. It meets ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certification standards. The helmet is built using two separate shell sizes, with the company claiming this allows it to offer a more proportionate fit across different sizes.

Designed for both road and trail riding, the Ares gets a detachable sun peak, a scratch-resistant main visor and an integrated sun visor. The main visor uses a one-touch quick-release mechanism and offers a wide field of vision. Indian-spec versions also come with a Pinlock 70 lens fitted as standard, while the accessory is sold separately in SMK's export markets.

Other features include emergency quick-release cheek pads, a removable and washable inner liner, moisture-wicking and antistatic fabric, and dedicated grooves for riders who wear glasses. The helmet also gets a removable wind protector, breath deflector and nose deflector. Riders can choose between a double D-ring fastening system and a stainless steel quick-release buckle.

The Ares also gets an internal switch to operate the chin vent, allowing riders to adjust airflow without reaching around an action camera mounted on the chin bar. The helmet weighs 1,575 grams in sizes XS to M and 1,625 grams in sizes L to XXL, with a tolerance of 50 grams.

SMK Ares: Price and availability

The SMK Ares Solid is priced at ₹6,950, while the Ares Claw and Ares Infinity cost ₹7,250. The helmets are available through SMK's authorised dealer network, while online availability will be announced at a later date.

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