Smells like Audi spirit! 5 chemists roped in to test odour of parts inside RS3

Stylish looks? Check. Sportier drive? Check. Distinctly premium aroma? Wait, what? The Audi RS3 has long been many things incredible but never before has it underlined its credentials of being a sportscar that smells darn good. But that is what Audi is highlighting as it gets ready to drive in the latest iteration of the model.

As many as 200 components inside the Audi RS3 are being tested for odour to ensure that all of these combine to offer a pleasant experience to occupan

The inbound Audi RS3 sports several key updates - from its design updates on the outside and flatter steering wheel to updated carbon-bucket seats. But beyond just looking at appealing the senses of sight and touch, Audi is promising an elevated appeal for the sense of smell and has deployed a team of five chemists to assess the odour of around 200 parts inside the vehicle. “So that the driving experience in the sporty compact model becomes an experience for all the senses, Audi also has exceptional standards for smell in the interior," the company informs. “The aroma comprises natural smells of high-grade materials, such as the high-quality leather and the pleasant inherent odour of selected polymers."

Audi RS3: Sit back, breathe in and breathe out

Hardly a machine to unwind in - yes, Audi RS3 can be seriously fast if you want it to be, this compact model still claims to have a very high attention to detail that is beyond the obvious. Take the RS sports seats of Nappa leather or the new RS bucket seats with high Pearl Nappa leather content. Very close inspection goes into not just selecting the leather but in choosing the tanning agents as well.

In fact, Audi says all interior components are chemically evaluated and analysed. Each component is heated in a special chamber and the air is then analysed. After this, the interplay of smell from all of these components are assessed. The objective is to ensure that there is a pleasant smell in the cabin of the RS3 irrespective of the climatic conditions.

It is important to note here that many luxury car manufacturers actually assess the nature of odour in their vehicles. The process and extent of these tests, as well as who is qualified enough to oversee all of this, varies from brand to brand.

