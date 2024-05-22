HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Slowing Ev Uptake May Delay Panasonic's Ev Battery Expansion, Says Ceo

Slowing EV uptake may delay Panasonic's EV battery expansion, says CEO

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 22 May 2024, 06:07 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Panasonic's energy unit makes batteries for Tesla electric cars.
Panasonic
Panasonic's energy unit makes batteries for Tesla electric cars. (Reuters)
Panasonic
Panasonic's energy unit makes batteries for Tesla electric cars.

A slowdown in the take-up of electric vehicles in the U.S. may prompt Tesla supplier Panasonic to delay investing in additional plants to boost its automotive battery capacity in North America, the Japanese group's chief executive said.

Panasonic, whose energy unit makes batteries for Tesla, is closely watching its Chinese supply chain and battery material procurement following China's move last year to tighten graphite export controls, Yuki Kusumi said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Amo Mobility Feisty Ev (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
Range Icon75 km
₹68,000
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details

"There's a need to control the speed of investment depending on the speed at which EVs spread," he said during a roundtable interview with reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kusumi's remarks may suggest Panasonic will not build a third battery plant in North America with its energy unit any time soon. It would probably take a while for the company to make a decision, Kusumi said.

Panasonic Energy has a battery factory in the U.S. State of Nevada and is building a second one in Kansas, as part of a push to expand annual battery capacity to 200 gigawatt hours by March 2031.

The company will decide on investments based on commitments it gets from automakers, Kusumi said, adding that it was assessing mid- to long-term market demand.

"The one situation that should be avoided most is one where a line is not used after making an investment," he said.

The transition to EVs from cars running on gasoline has hit a rough patch globally as consumers slow the pace at which they switch to battery-powered vehicles amid inadequate infrastructure in some developed markets.

Despite that trend, Chinese automakers including BYD are bringing lower-cost electric models that often use relatively cheap lithium iron phosphate batteries to a growing number of markets around the world.

Panasonic has seen a "drastic" decrease in demand for batteries for a certain car brand, pushing up fixed costs in Japan, Kusumi said, without naming the particular automaker or model to which it supplies batteries.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Ritsuko Shimizu and David Dolan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

First Published Date: 22 May 2024, 06:07 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.