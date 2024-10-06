Skoda's home country Czech Republic urges European Union emissions rules review

The Czech government said Friday it would push the European Union to review emissions regulations earlier than planned, saying stricter rules would hurt the European car sector's competitiveness.

The Czech Republic, an EU member of 10.9 million people, is heavily dependent on car production and exports to other EU countries.

The country's three large car plants -- Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, Toyota and Hyundai -- produced almost 1.4 million cars in 2023 and made up nearly 10 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka told reporters that Prague would urge the EU to bring forward a planned review of its CO2 regulations from 2026 to 2025.

"We also need to change the (emissions) limits for 2025," Kupka said, adding the EU regulations did not correspond to the situation on the market.

"Electric car sales are falling... while the EU predicted a growing curve and based its emission limits on it," Kupka said.

He added sanctions for a failure to comply would prevent carmakers from investing in development, which would hurt them vis-a-vis rivals in China or the United States.

Kupka said Prague would invite ministers in other EU countries and European Parliament members to support the drive.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) also asked Brussels last month "to come forward with urgent relief measures before new CO2 targets for cars and vans come into effect in 2025".

Europe has been racing to produce more electric cars as part of its green transition, with the clock ticking on an EU deadline to phase out the sale of fossil fuel-burning cars by 2035.

But after years of growth, electric car sales began falling at the end of 2023, and now account for just 12.5 per cent of new cars sold on the continent.

