Skoda surpasses 350 customer touchpoints in India; expands to 193 cities

Czech automaker Skoda has expanded its network to more than 350 customer touchpoints across 193 cities. The company reached the milestone on October 30, 2026, with the opening of its 350th touchpoint in Imphal. Skoda’s network has grown from 191 customer touchpoints in 2021 to 325 in 2025 and more than 350 as of October 2026, with its footprint spanning 193 cities across 29 states and Union Territories, compared with 156 cities across 25 states and Union Territories in 2024.

Škoda Auto India has crossed 350 customer touchpoints across 193 cities, entering Manipur with its Imphal outlet. New outlets contributed over 25 per cent of the brand’s sales in 2026

Supported by 79 dealer partners, the network includes 270 sales touchpoints and 203 aftersales touchpoints, including multiple 2S and 3S facilities. From January 2025 to October 2026, the company added 58 showrooms in 38 new cities and 45 workshops across 34 new cities.

Skoda enters new markets

The company’s expansion strategy is focused on reaching customers beyond established metropolitan markets. In 2026, Skoda entered 11 new cities, including Balasore, Baramati, Bathinda, Bikaner, Guna, Imphal, Jorhat, Kaithal, Khammam, Sri Ganganagar and Vasai. The opening in Imphal marks the first presence of a Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group brand in Manipur. The company also has the widest geographical coverage among the group's brands in the Northeast. The expansion is contributing to sales growth, with new outlets accounting for more than 25 per cent of the brand’s overall sales between January and October 2026.

Also Read : Honda's electric SUV christened Alpha; Will debut in December bearing brand's new logo

Focus on customer experience

Alongside its network growth, Skoda Auto India is working to deliver a consistent experience across sales and aftersales. The brand also offers Skoda Super Care, which includes a four-year standard warranty, roadside assistance and complimentary service labour. Moreover, Skoda Express Care, available at select locations, is designed to provide added convenience and quicker service turnaround times.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: