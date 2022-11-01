Skoda India registers 29% growth in retail sales at 4,173 units

Skoda Auto India dispatched 11% more cars to dealers last month than in October last year.

Skoda Auto India has registered 29% growth in retail sales with 4,173 customer deliveries and 11% growth in wholesales at 3,389 units in October as compared to same period last month. In October of 2021, the company registered 3,226 retail sales and 3,065 wholesales. Between January and October this year, the company registered a growth of 141% at 44,500 units.

In its monthly sales report, Skoda Auto India also noted that the company dispatched 11% more cars to dealers last month than in October last year. All this adds to the company's momentum for 2022, the year which the automaker calls its ‘biggest year’ in India in terms of sales. The country now represents the brand's third largest market globally, after Germany and the Czech Republic.

(Also read | Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric performance SUV breaks cover, promises nearly 300 hp)

2022 also saw Skoda Kushaq gaining a five-star adult and child occupancy safety test score in Global NCAP crash tests. It became the first among cars manufactured in India to get a full five-star for child occupants too. It is also the first car to be tested under the new Global NCAP standards.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As a celebration of this milestone and Kushaq's robust performance in the country, the company launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. “We are very confident to close this year on an even larger high, and more than double our annual sales compared to 2021," said Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

The highlight of the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is that it comes with a 25.4 cm infotainment system with Skoda Play apps. The system is paired with a sound system that has six high performance speakers and a subwoofer. The Anniversary Edition allows drivers to connect their smartphone via Wireless Smartlink for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Additionally, the SUV gets exterior and interior Anniversary Edition insignia and some exclusive accessories.

First Published Date: