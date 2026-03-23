Skoda eyes 12% sales growth in 2026, plans 10 new products and wider network

Czech automaker, Skoda Auto India, is targeting sales growth of 10 to 12 per cent this year, banking on a slate of new product launches and an expanded dealer network to maintain momentum after a strong 2025.

The company sold close to 72,000 units last year, nearly double its 2024 numbers. Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, told PTI that while the growth rate would naturally moderate, the company was aiming to outpace the broader market in 2026.

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Market context

India's overall passenger vehicle retail sales grew 9.7 per cent in 2025, crossing 44.75 lakh units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Gupta expects the market to grow at 4 to 5 per cent this year, and said Skoda's target of 10 to 12 per cent reflects ambitions to grow ahead of that rate.

Skoda currently ranks seventh among passenger vehicle brands in India by volume, behind Kia.

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Ten product launches planned

The company has lined up ten product actions for the year. It has already introduced new variants and price points on its compact SUV Kylaq, and launched a facelift of the Kushaq mid-sized SUV last week.

Updates to the Kodiaq SUV are expected in the coming months, followed by changes to the Slavia sedan. A sports variant of the Kylaq is planned for around August or September. Later in the year, a full Slavia facelift and a new batch of the Octavia RS sedan are also scheduled.

Network expansion

On the distribution side, Skoda is looking to grow its city presence from 183 to 200 by the end of the year. Gupta said the combination of new products and a more established network should sustain the company's growth through the year.

On crossing the 1 lakh annual sales mark, Gupta said it remained a goal but not one targeted for 2026. "We have to be realistic," he said.

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Geopolitical watch

Gupta flagged the conflict in West Asia as a variable worth monitoring. He said dealership inquiries and bookings had remained steady, but noted some uncertainty among customers at the delivery stage. "The next two weeks will tell us whether customers are holding off on taking deliveries," he said.

He added that if the situation extended for a prolonged period, it could affect consumer sentiment, strain supply chains, push up commodity prices, and add pressure on demand through higher fuel costs.

(With inputs from PTI)

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