Skoda Elroq electric car features unique E-noise sound system for safety

Skoda 's upcoming electric car, the Elroq comes with a unique sound awareness feature called ‘E-noise’. This E-noise also comes as a part of the governmental regulatory mandate for safety reasons. The acoustic alert helps pedestrians in knowing the presence of the car around them as electric cars are usually quieter than ICE vehicles.

The Elroq has two main sound signatures including ‘Futuristic’ – which is used in all driving modes except Sport mode and ‘Sport’ – which is a sound that gives a more energetic feel. Both of these sounds have a similar basic note that distinguishes them so that they are recognisable with the Skoda brand. Skoda is aiming for all of these sounds to be associated with each other (commercials, infotainment systems and car sounds) to feel familiar.

Balancing safety and comfort

Skoda expresses that this warning sound has to be perfectly balanced between being loud enough for pedestrians to hear but at the same time not be too loud for people seated inside the car. The ‘Futuristic’ sound signature is noticeable to those outside the car but at the same time quiet inside in order to keep the passenger's driving experience comfortable.

The sound for Sport mode is developed to exciting with lower tones to allow for a sportier driving experience. This sound is slightly louder making it more thrilling for the driver as well as for passengers.

Also Read : BMW CE 02 to launch soon. Here’s what to expect

How the sound was curated

The sound, as Skoda has mentioned, took several months to develop. It was made by a team of eight people from different departments. They experimented with various tones, trying to find ones that felt right for the Škoda brand.

The team then adjusted the sound to change based on the Elroq's speed, mimicking traditional ICE cars. The team also tested the sound both indoors and outdoors to make sure the it is not too loud for the surroundings and also that it met legal standards before being finalised.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: