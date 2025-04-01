Skoda celebrates silver jubilee in India, clocks highest ever monthly sales

Skoda Auto India has announced that they have registered sales of 7,422 units in March 2025. The company celebrated 25 years in India and 130 years in the global market. The sales are driven by the all-new Kylaq , Slavia and the Kushaq .

Skoda Kylaq introductory prices

Skoda has also announced that they have extended the introductory prices until the end of April. It is the most affordable car in the brand's lineup with the base variant priced at ₹7.89 lakh while the top-end variant costs ₹14.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Skoda Kylaq is the third model from the Czech manufacturer under its India 2.0 strategy, after the Kushaq and Slavia. It is important to note that Volkswagen Taiguna and Virtus are also based on the same platform.

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the SkodaKushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq is not offered with the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India commenting on the sales landmark said, “With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a ‘New Era’ in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads. The customer feedback highlights that Kylaq comes with an exceptional price-value proposition, taking comfort, space and safety from a segment higher, into the sub-4-metre SUV segment. To enable more customers and celebrate the Kylaq success, we decided to extend the introductory pricing until the end of April."

