Skoda Auto India trademarks five new names for future cars

Skoda Auto is preparing to go product offensive in 2021 and as per a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks portal, the firm has registered up to five new product names for the Indian market. The registered names include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq.

While previously Skoda 'Kliq' name was rumoured to be used for upcoming production version of the Vision IN SUV, but with new names emerging up lately, it is possible that Skoda might be looking for more options for its immediate future SUV.

(Also Read: SC dismisses Skoda Volkswagen's plea to quash FIR against emissions cheat device)

For the uninitiated, as per Skoda's past naming strategy, the company uses names starting with K and ending with Q reserved for its SUV lineup, for example - Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq. If such is the case, any of the newly registered names could be chosen for the production-spec Vision IN. Moreover, the company also has plans for more SUVs for the Indian market.

Skoda generally uses names starting with K and ending with Q reserved for its SUV lineup.

The Vision IN-based SUV will make its public debut in the first quarter of 2021. It will use the MQB A0 IN platform and will be a made in India product with over 90% localisation. This will help the company to aggressively price the product against its rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet.

(Also Read: Skoda Auto adds location-based offers to its range of connectivity services)

Under the hood, the new Skoda compact SUV will likely be plonked with a 1.5-litre TSI engine which delivers 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Apart from a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, there may also be a manual gearbox to keep the pricing aggressive.