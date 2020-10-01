Skoda Auto India registers 7% rise in sales in September

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that the company has managed to retail a total of 1,328 units in September 2020 which is a direct 28% growth in comparison to the sales a month ago, as the company sold 1,040 units in August 2020.

In terms of year-on-year sales, the company grew by 7% as it managed to sell 90 units more in September 2020 as against the corresponding month a year ago when it sold 1,238 units.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said the company's mid-sized sedan 'Rapid' witnessed good traction in September managing "to grab 11% share in the segment."

The company has very recently launched the automatic variant of the Rapid TSI which was introduced in the market earlier this year. The Rapid is currently the most affordable car in the company's portfolio and thus enjoys a comparatively higher demand. It comes with a 1.0 -litre, three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine which delivers 110 PS (81 kW) of power at 5,000 - 5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750 - 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is married to a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. It delivers 16.24 kmpl of fuel economy.

"Škoda Auto India hopes that the festive cheer will help in carrying forward the momentum in sales and expects even better growth in the month of October," Hollis added.