Skoda Auto India launches 'Certified Pre-Owned' program

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday introduced the 'Certified Pre-Owned' program in the country. The company claims that the vehicles bought under the new used car program will feature a manufacturer backed warranty with a timeframe of up to 24 months or 1.5 lakh km (whichever arrives earlier).

Skoda announced that initially the program will be made available in Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa. Moreover, the company mentioned that a nationwide roll-out will follow in the future.

(Also Read: Indian auto makers see 'green shoots of recovery' as September sales rise)

As per the company, the program will offer an exclusive range of handpicked vehicles which will be assessed by trained professionals implementing 160 plus points of inspection. Skoda said that wherever needed, it will use only original spares and parts in the process to refurbish the cars.

The customers will also be open to trade in their old vehicles which may not be Skoda cars in exchange for bonuses and rewards on the purchase of a new Skoda Auto vehicle.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: “The used car business, in India, has registered multi fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for Skoda Auto products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With 'Certified Pre-Owned', we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in Skoda Auto's growth story in India."

(Also Read: Skoda Auto says India-specific launches on track despite Covid-19 challenges)

Skoda has also launched a new webportal for its pre-owned arm. This site will give visitors access to a live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option.