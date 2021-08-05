Skoda Auto India announces contest to design camouflage for its upcoming sedan

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that it is organising a design competition where budding designers can take part to create a camouflage for the carmaker's upcoming mid-size premium sedan. The all-new Skoda vehicle will make a global debut in India later this year. Skoda will open entries for the contest on August 18 for which any individual above 18 years can register and submit their designs online on www.camowithskoda.com.

Individuals from design studios, companies, universities or design students and professionals from the country can participate in the contest. All the submissions will be judged by Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Zac Hollis, Skoda's design head Oliver Stefani and SAVWIPL MD Gurpratap Boparai. They will judge the entries on the basis of innovation, aesthetics, functionality, ergonomics, durability, impact, utility, reality of production and its emotional quotient.

(Also read | Skoda Kushaq SUV bats on front foot, company sees 234% sales rise in July)

The judges will shortlist top five entries that will be announced by the company on August 23. The winner from among the top five shortlisted candidates will be offered an opportunity to travel to Prague and meet Stefani at the company's headquarters. The winning design will be implemented as a camouflage of the upcoming Skoda vehicle. The runner up will be given a design tablet while the other three shortlisted entries will be rewarded with gift bags from Skoda.

(Also read | Skoda rules out CNG models in its lineup in India for now)

With its upcoming mid-size sedan, Skoda aims to replicate the success achieved by its Kushaq SUV here. The new vehicle will be designed in close collaboration between Skoda's teams in India and Czech Republic. "The camouflage contest is a great way to kick-off activities for the second global reveal planned by us this year," said Hollis.

Earlier in June, the company had hinted that it will replace its Rapid sedan with a bigger, more premium offering. The upcoming sedan is likely to be based on the carmaker's MQB A0 (IN) platform, is being tested on Indian roads. It will reportedly be called Slavia and will be more premium offering than Rapid with a panoramic sunroof.