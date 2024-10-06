'Sit quiet’: Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra battle explodes over Ola scooters

The sad state of the Ola Electric service centre has been brought to light once again. And like always, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has responded dismissively. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to the social media platform X to call attention to the subpar condition of Ola Electric’s service centres and the overall quality of their service.

He said, “Do indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline… @nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word?Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all…"

To this, Aggarwal replied in his usual manner of handling critics. He said “Since you care so much@kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon."

This sparked reactions from actual Ola Electric customers, who began questioning the CEO’s dismissive attitude and lack of accountability. A user wrote “I was a real customer and your service sucks. Sooner or later there will be a series about your Ola in Sony Liv. It may be Scam 2025 or 2027 or some year. But sure there will be one."

Ola Electric: Poor state of service quality

This is not the first time that Ola Electric’s service quality has been questioned. Earlier an Ola Electric scooter customer allegedly set fire to a company showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after issues with his new electric scooter were reportedly not addressed. He had purchased the Ola Electric scooter in August.

It was reported that the electric scooter soon developed a number of problems and despite Nadeem taking it to the showroom for fixes, the issues persisted. Although the exact nature of the scooter-related problems are not yet known, news agencies highlight that Nadeem had had an argument with showroom executives.

A woman from Bengaluru has also expressed her dissent with the EV two-wheeler manufacturer. She posted on her social media account on ‘X’, “Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it only makes your life hard. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter."

The woman named Nisha C. Shekar has also filed a complaint against Ola Electric under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 before the ‘District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission’ of Bengaluru. A notice has been sent to the opposite party, according to Nisha.

The user also posted about her visit to the service centre to get the scooter repaired but the technicians weren't able to fix the scooter properly. She mentioned that they took 1.5 hours to do the job but the scooter started malfunctioning again as soon as she brought it back home.

Ola Electric: falling market share

Established in 2017, Ola Electric has seen its market share fall five consecutive months and September saw the company sell its lowest number of units for any month this year.

Data from the Vahan portal of the central government revealed that Ola Electric had sold 23,965 electric scooter units in the month of September. This is the second consecutive month of declining month-on-month sales and comes just two months after the company went public in a much-followed IPO (Initial Public Offering).

