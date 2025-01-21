Singer Parmish Verma buys Lamborghini Huracan Technica worth over 4 crore

Popular Bollywood singer Parmish Verma recently posted on social media about his recent purchase, a Lamborghini Huracan Technica which is priced over ₹4 crore (ex-showroom). Parmish has opted for a green colour for his rear-wheel drive, Lamborghini Huracan Technica. The singer, proud of his achievement, captioned his post ‘feels like winning’.

Even though Parmish owns multiple other luxury cars, he wrote in the caption that he is thankful to God. He also highlighted his journey and struggles in the caption. The Lamborghini Huracan is offered in four different variations including the Sterrato, Technica, STO and Evo Spyder.

Lamborghini Huracan Technica: Design

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets the traditional Lambo design. It looks sharp, aggressive and has a low-slung profile. The front bumper features black grille-type intakes flanking it. At the back, is a rear spoiler and twin exhausts along with a wide rear diffuser to smoothen out the dirty air. This car makes 35 per cent more rear downforce, 20 per cent less drag and a better overall aero balance than the Huracan Evo RWD.

Lamborghini Huracan Technica: Engine and performance

Powering the Huracan Tecnica is a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640 hp and offers a peak torque output of 565 Nm. The power is transferred to the rear wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and takes all of 9.2 seconds to hit 200 kmph with a top speed of 325 kmph.

Lamborghini India claims that the supercar has generated a fair degree of buzz here and that the response has been strong. “We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracán family," said Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India Head, in a press statement. "This motivates us to work even harder and bring all global launches to the Indian market faster."

