SIAM and Tata executive Shailesh Chandra to lead global auto body, OICA

In a landmark moment for the Indian automobile industry, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, has been elected President of the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA). His appointment took effect on November 1, making him the first Indian to head the influential global association of vehicle manufacturers.

Indian voice at the global table

Chandra’s assignment marks a significant milestone for India’s automotive sector, underlining its growing influence on the global stage. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Paris, OICA represents 36 national associations of motor vehicle manufacturers and acts as an international forum for dialogue on mobility, safety, sustainability, and regulation.

This also continues a trend of Indian executives earning recognition internationally. In 2020, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, became President of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers’ Association (IMMA).

Background

A long-time Tata Motors executive, Chandra began his journey with the company in 1995 as a production manager. Over nearly three decades, he has played a defining role in reshaping the passenger vehicle business, driving both operational recovery and product innovation.

Since 2018, Chandra has led Tata’s electric mobility efforts, turning it into one of India’s largest EV manufacturers. His leadership is widely credited for the turnaround of Tata’s passenger vehicle division and for aligning the company’s growth with India’s evolving mobility goals.

Academic excellence and global exposure

Chandra holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Varanasi and an Executive MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. He also completed a Fulbright-CII-Nehru Fellowship at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in 2012, gaining valuable international exposure in business transformation and sustainability.

Vision for sustainable and inclusive growth

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Chandra said, “As the global automotive industry transitions towards sustainable mobility and pursues ‘Net Zero’, in alignment with the visions of governments worldwide, the role of OICA becomes increasingly critical, to acknowledge the diversity of every region, as we collectively strive to make our vehicles more aspirational, safer, and environmentally friendly."

Transition in global leadership

Chandra succeeds John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (USA). OICA members have also elected Hildegard Müller, President of Germany’s Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), as Vice President, reflecting the organisation’s continued focus on cross-regional collaboration and policy alignment.

Strengthening India’s global automotive voice

Chandra’s appointment adds another chapter to India’s growing participation in global automotive leadership. As India accelerates its shift toward electric and sustainable mobility, his presence at OICA is expected to amplify the country’s voice in shaping future automotive standards and environmental initiatives.

