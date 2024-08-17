HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Sharp Cut In Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Effective Today

Sharp cut in windfall tax on crude petroleum, effective today

By: ANI
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be reduced to ₹2,100 per metric ton from ₹4,600 per ton, according to an official gazette notification. The
...
File photo of a fuel-station attendant pumping petrol inside a vehicle. (AFP)
File photo of a fuel-station attendant pumping petrol inside a vehicle.

The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be reduced to 2,100 per metric ton from 4,600 per ton, according to an official gazette notification. The new rate will be effective from Saturday, August 17, 2024.

A windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits, mainly due to an unprecedented event.

On Friday, oil prices fell by about two per cent, with Brent crude standing below USD 80 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell by around 2 per cent to close at USD 78.37 per barrel in the international market.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Ehs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The slowing down of the Chinese economy, as widely reported around the world, has affected the crude market. The Chinese economy lost momentum in July when new home prices fell at the fastest pace in nine years, as reported.

Traders around the world are worried about the contraction of demand from top oil importers.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week revised the global crude oil demand forecast due to the slow demand from the major oil importer China.

Also Read : Feel you are being cheated at petrol pump? Key tips to stay aware

The organization expected in its recent assessment that oil demand in 2024 will stand at around 135,000 barrels per day.

The windfall tax is typically reviewed every two weeks. The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remains unchanged at zero for diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel.

India started the windfall tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel in July 2022 to regulate private refiners who preferred selling fuel overseas instead of locally to gain from firm refining margins. (ANI)

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: fuel price petrol diesel oil price diesel price petrol price

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.