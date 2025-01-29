Shahid Kapoor brings home the new Maybach GLS 600 Night Series worth 3.7 crore

HT Auto
  • Shahid Kapoor has added the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series with Nappa leather interior, advanced tech and a powerful V8 engine.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has brought home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has expanded his luxury car collection with the addition of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series. The special edition Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India at a starting price of 3.71 crore (ex-showroom) is offered with several design enhancements and high-end features that set it apart from the standard model. This is not Shahid Kapoor’s first Maybach. The actor already owns the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in the standard version as well.

Also Read : Shahid Kapoor buys a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth 3 crore

What makes the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series special?

The Maybach GLS 600 Night Series is a more exclusive version of the standard Maybach GLS 600 costing 25 lakh more. The upgrades are mainly aesthetic featuring a dual-tone Mojave Silver and Onyx Black paint scheme. Mercedes-Maybach has also minimised chrome elements for a more understated look replacing them with blacked-out details.

Other exterior highlights include a blacked-out grille with a darker Maybach emblem, rose gold accents inside the headlights, 22-inch all-black Maybach alloy wheels with a unique design, dark chrome Maybach badging on the C-pillars and a subtle ‘Night Series’ branding on the exterior

Also watch: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series: Interior and features

Inside, the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series follows a darker, more premium theme. The cabin is upholstered in Manufaktur Black Pearl Nappa leather complemented by open-pore wood trim and aluminium accents.

Key interior highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX software, a 12.3-inch digital driver display with an exclusive ‘Night Series’ animation, rear-seat entertainment system with twin 11.6-inch touchscreens, 590-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system with 27 speakers, 64-color ambient lighting, electronically adjustable, reclining rear seats with massage function, a chauffeur package allowing the front passenger seat to move forward for extra legroom and panoramic sunroof with electronic blinds.

The Maybach GLS 600 also features Energizing Comfort Control which integrates ambient lighting, climate settings and seat massaging functions to create a more relaxing cabin experience.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series debuts in India

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series: Engine and performance

Powering the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine, producing 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it is equipped with a 48V EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that adds 21 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system allowing the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The vehicle also features adaptive air suspension with Maybach-specific tuning for a plush ride along with E-Active Body Control which scans the road and adjusts the suspension for maximum comfort.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 17:54 PM IST
TAGS: shahid kapoor mercedes maybach Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series GLS 600 Night Series

