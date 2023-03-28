Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Driving A Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Model

Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge model

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:

Bollywood actor has gifted himself a personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth around 10 crore. The actor was spotted driving the vehicle near his house - Mannat - in Mumbai. The SUV features Arctic White body colour and has a number plate of 0555. Khan has added the SUV to his luxury vehicles collection after the success of his movie Pathaan, which marked his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

Shah Rukh Kahn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV features Arctic White body colour.

Popularly known as the king or the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns many luxurious vehicles and has an impressive collection of cars including brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce and Hyundai. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV has become the latest to join this collection.

The Arctic White paint of the exterior is matched with a white leather interior with Colbalto Blue accents, and the signature 555 plates top it all.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS