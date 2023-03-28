Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge model

Bollywood actor has gifted himself a personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth around ₹10 crore. The actor was spotted driving the vehicle near his house - Mannat - in Mumbai. The SUV features Arctic White body colour and has a number plate of 0555. Khan has added the SUV to his luxury vehicles collection after the success of his movie Pathaan, which marked his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

Popularly known as the king or the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns many luxurious vehicles and has an impressive collection of cars including brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce and Hyundai. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV has become the latest to join this collection.

The Arctic White paint of the exterior is matched with a white leather interior with Colbalto Blue accents, and the signature 555 plates top it all.

