Seltos, Syros and Sonet help Kia sales grow by 19.3%

Kia India has reported domestic sales figures of 25,525 units in March 202,5, which translates to 19.3 per cent growth. When compared, in March 2024, the sales figures stood at 21,400 units. Financial year sales stand at 2,55,207 units, which translates to 4 per cent growth over the previous year.

The Sonet continued to be the leading contributor, representing 30 per cent of total sales. It was followed by the Seltos, Carens, and Syros, which accounted for 26 per cent, 22 per cent, and 20 per cent of sales, respectively.

This positive trend is evident in the quarterly sales figures, which reached 75,576 units, representing a 15.6 per cent rise from the 65,369 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Additionally, Kia India reported annual sales of 2,55,207 units, reflecting a 4 per cent increase from the 2,45,634 units sold in the fiscal year 2023-24. In terms of exports, Kia successfully dispatched 26,892 units to international markets, further solidifying its presence on a global scale.

The highlight of the quarter was the strong debut of the Kia Syros, which has already garnered 15,986-unit sales since its launch. The Syros sits between the Sonet and the Seltos in brand's portfolio.

The Syros is priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are six variants on offer - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+ (O).

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, commented: "Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia’s products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms our understanding of evolving consumer preferences and our ability to cater to them effectively. As we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our portfolio, we remain focused on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With this momentum, we are confident of further solidifying Kia’s position as one of India’s most loved auto brands"

