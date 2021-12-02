Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Select Kia Carnival units recalled in the US. Reason? Slide doors may fly open
A look at the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV.

Select Kia Carnival units recalled in the US. Reason? Slide doors may fly open

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 10:19 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A suspected fault in the latching mechanism on the sliding doors of the 2022 Kia Carnival may mean these doors fly open when the vehicle is on the move.

Kia has reportedly issued recall orders for a number of its 2022 Carnival MPV models in the United States over concerns that the locking mechanism on the side doors may be faulty, leading to these coming off. As per reports, a fault with plastic holders that are tasked to keep the sliding doors in place is suspected.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

It is being reported that the faulty holders on the passenger-side slide doors on the Kia Carnival may prevent these doors from getting properly locked. When on the move, there is a chance that the sliding doors may fly open as a result.

Kia, however, does have a warning mechanism on the Carnival which alerts passengers in case the slide door hasn't been locked properly. There is also a warning symbol on the instrument panel for the driver in case the sound warnings are ignored.

Nonetheless, it is a potential safety risk that Kia is now looking into. Nearly 3,000 units of Carnival MPVs for the US market, manufactured between July 28 and October 14 of this year, are part of the recall order.

The latest recall follows on the lines of a previous reacll of nearly 2,750 units of Carnival for suspected damage to fuel rail tube.

With the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA) in the US keeping a close watch on car makers who may choose to ignore potential safety hazards in their vehicles, Kia may be leaving nothing to chance. Kia and Hyundai had been previously fined hefty amounts over charges it had failed to iussue recall orders to check possible faults in some of their respective models.

  • First Published Date : 02 Dec 2021, 10:19 AM IST