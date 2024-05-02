Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in the Indian market in April 2024, registering an 18 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month a year ago, when it sold 34,694 SUVs. This sales surge for the homegrown automobile giant comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle market is witnessing a maddening rush for SUVs, keeping pace with the global trend.

The automaker further said in a regulatory filing that it sold 41,542 units of passenger vehicles in the utility vehicle segment, which includes both domestic and export numbers. The automaker hopes to see this sales momentum to continue further in the coming months as well. For that, Mahindra is betting big on the newly launched XUV 3XO compact SUV, which comes as the smallest SUV from the homegrown brand in India.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

While speaking on the sales performance and future sales projection, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said that the newly introduced Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be the new disruptor in the Indian compact SUV segment. “We sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18 per cent and 70,471 total vehicles, a 13 per cent growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at ₹7.49 lakhs, the XUV 3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space," he added.

Mahindra is one of the leading players in the Indian utility vehicle market with its wide range of products. These cars from the auto OEM include some of the most popular offerings such as Thar, XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Bolero Neo etc. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as a revised version of the Mahindra XUV300.

First Published Date: