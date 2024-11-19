Scooter maintenance made easy: Key tips to keep your engine young

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Preventive maintenance always helps in extending the service life of any automobile-whether it is two-wheeler or car. In India, two-wheelers often endure challenging road conditions and harsh environmental elements, which can take a toll on their performance and durability. Thus, regular maintenance with the usage of recommended spares and consumables is needed to ensure that the vehicle is kept under optimal condition.
The Indian two-wheeler market is dominated primarily by commuter models, especially those in the 100-150 cc category. Scooters have long been a major part of this market, offering an economical and value-for-money proposition for commuting to work in both towns and villages. Affordable, easy to use, and low on maintenance, scooters have become the first point of consideration for most commuters.
India has experienced a boom in scooters over the last decade due to rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for personal mobility. Most of the big two-wheeler manufacturers have brought in a bouquet of models to cash in on this growing demand. Here are five key maintenance tips to ensure your scooter remains in top shape.
Like any other vehicle, scooters too should be serviced timely and properly as per the manufacturer's recommended schedule. Religiously follow the service schedule and get the service done by professional technicians.
Time and again, this is one of the most important elements to ensure the smooth operation of any vehicle that runs on fossil fuel. Scooters or motorcycles usually run significantly higher than cars and are much more exposed to road vulnerabilities. This eventually takes a toll on the engines. So, make sure you check the engine oil levels regularly and ensure you are not running low. Also, keep an eye out for leakage and avoid running on dirty oil.
Engine oil is the engine's lifeline and an indispensable component for a scooter's efficient and long-lasting performance. All manufacturers of two-wheelers specify the appropriate grade of engine oil for their models, and it is quite crucial to follow this recommendation in order to ensure healthy working of the engine.
Therefore, there's a choice of better oil within the grade range, such as mineral or semi-synthetic or synthetic. Consider the manufacturer's recommendations also concerning compatibility. Using less-than-recommended-grade oil or of poor quality may totally wreck an engine, which could cost a fortune to repair, besides reducing performance severely. Regular maintenance of motorcycle engines with the right quality of oil keeps them running fine over the years.
The air filter is a vital component in ensuring your scooter’s engine operates efficiently by delivering clean air for combustion. Riding with a clogged air filter restricts airflow, causing the engine to struggle and suffer long-term damage. Additionally, a dirty or blocked filter can allow contaminated air to enter the combustion chamber, potentially damaging critical engine components.
Most modern two-wheelers come with air filters designed for replacement rather than cleaning. Following the manufacturer's recommendations, regularly replacing or cleaning the air filter is essential to maintain optimal performance and prolong the life of your engine.
Engine oil is crucial for safeguarding your two-wheeler’s engine, providing a protective coating to reduce friction and wear. Frequent use keeps this lubrication intact, but if your two-wheeler has been idle for an extended period, it’s important to take extra precautions before riding.
After a long time, oil from the engine may settle or dry out and thereby leave the critical parts unprotected. Avoid damage by allowing the engine to idle for a minute or two before riding. By doing this, the oil will have time to circulate in all vital areas, and then the engine will reach its optimal operating temperature. Unnecessary wear may thus be caused if you drive immediately after a cold start, and this small step can save you costly repairs in the long run.
