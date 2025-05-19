Planning a hill drive with your AMT car? Key techniques you must follow

If you own an AMT car and are planning to take it to the hills, here are a few key techniques you should follow.

Manual transmission may be the favourite of the purists who love the thrill and charm of old school driving where the vehicle's control remains in the hands of the driver, but for many new generation car buyers, automatic cars have been becoming hot favourite. There are various different types of automatic transmission technology available in the market and one of them is AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).

While the automatic transmission doesn't allow a driver to drive the vehicle in manual mode, the AMT allows the convenience of driving an automatic and control of manual gear shifting at the same time. In the congested city traffic, AMT can be very useful for the drivers who feel tired of constant clutch pressing and gear shifting commanded by manual cars.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

People who love to drive on hills often feel sceptical about driving an AMT car in the hills. Many say that driving an AMT car in the hills could be tricky, as the vehicle's transmission system doesn't allow full control of the car to the driver. However, AMT cars can be easily driven on hills but require a few specific techniques.

If you own an AMT car and are planning to take it to the hills, here are a few key techniques you should follow.