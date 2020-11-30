Say hello to the first-ever LEGO Technic Ferrari model: Ferrari 488 GTE

Ferrari and LEGO have partnered to launch the first LEGO Technic model to be designed with Ferrari - the LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE. The racetrack icon has been replicated as a miniature model with minute details mirroring the Italian spirit of its real-life counterpart.

The LEGO model looks as 'fierce' as its bigger sibling and features front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel decorated with Ferrari's Prancing Horse badge, making the toy car come truly alive.

The toy car gets finishing touch with the original race number, sponsor stickers and the authentic Tricolour paintjob, making it look a true expression of Ferrari's endurance racer. Measuring 48 centimetres in length, the miniature race track model is made from 1,677 LEGO Technic pieces.

Ferrari 488 GTE LEGO model

"The build is a great challenge for any fan who appreciates excellent design and is interested in learning more about the engineering and technology that goes into crafting such an impressive car," says Lars Krogh Jensen, Designer, LEGO Technic.

The miniature model will be available from January 1st 2021 on LEGO.com, LEGO stores and other retailers globally. It has been priced at $169.99, €179,99 and £169.99.

LEGO recently also launched McLaren Senna GTR LEGO model, first McLaren supercar to be recreated in LEGO Technic form. The race track supercar gets a plastic treatment using 830 pieces inclusive of a working V8 engine. The toy version of the track focused supercar is is 32cm (12 inch) long and is priced at $49,99.