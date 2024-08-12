Sales slide in China, world's largest car market: Assessing factors for slump

Car sales have tumbled for the second straight month in China, world's largest automobile market. And indications are that the slide is likely to continue in the coming times. This has emerged as a major concern for not just a long list of local players but most of the global automotive giants who focus on the Chinese markets to bolster their respective global sales and outlook.

Car sales fell by 5.2 per cent in the month of July as per data released by the local industry and reported by Nikkei Asia. As per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, around 22.6 lakh vehicles were sold overall in the country last month of which 17.9 lakh units were sold in the domestic market. The decline in sales of the domestic market is more stark - at 10.1 per cent. What is interesting though is that sales of new energy vehicles or NEVs (this includes EVs and hybrids) rose by 31.6 per cent to 8.53 lakh units but what brought the overall market down was a very profound fall of 34.1 per cent (7.42 lakh) in sales of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

So what is plaguing the Chinese automotive market, one that impacts the global automotive scene deeply?