Royal Enfield's domestic sales slump 4% in November, exports grow 96%

Royal Enfield has revealed that the iconic motorcycle manufacturer clocked a four per cent slump in domestic sales in November this year. The motorcycle giant that specialises in retro models sold 72,236 units in the Indian market last month, down four per cent from 75,137 units registered in the same month a year ago. On the contrary, Royal Enfield's export numbers have grown massively. The auto company shipped 10,021 units of motorcycles to overseas markets, up 96 per cent from 5,114 units sold in the international market in November last year.

Royal Enfield's total sales in November this year clocked a marginal two per cent growth at 82,257 units, up from 80,251 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company revealed the year-to-date (YTD) figures also. In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 584,965 units between April and November this year, as compared to 572,982 units sold in the same period last year. This means the company clocked a two per cent growth during the abovementioned period. Export numbers for the company recorded a 29 per cent year-on-year growth with 62,646 units shipped between April and November this year, up from 48,690 units shipped during the same period of last year.

Royal Enfield introduced some interesting motorcycles

Royal Enfield introduced some of the most interesting motorcycles in the last few weeks. The motorcycle manufacturer introduced the Goan Classic 350, which comes as a bobber based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine, the motorcycle was launched in Goa at Motoverse. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is available in four single and dual-tone colour options and is available at a starting price of ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield also introduced its electric motorcycle brand Flying Flea at EICMA 2024. The company uncovered the FF C6 and scrambler-styled FF-S6, which are slated to launch by early 2026 as the brand's first batch of electric motorcycles.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: