HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Royal Enfield Urbanite Riding Gear Launched For Everyday City Riders

Royal Enfield Urbanite riding gear launched for everyday city riders

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 May 2025, 14:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield has introduced a new riding hoodie and a riding jacket for people who ride every day.
Royal Enfield has introduced its Urban Outerwear collection for city riders, featuring the CE-approved Urbanite Hoodie and Phoenix Leather Jacket.
Royal Enfield has introduced its Urban Outerwear collection for city riders, featuring the CE-approved Urbanite Hoodie and Phoenix Leather Jacket.
View Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Constellation arrow icon
Notify me

Royal Enfield has launched riding gear for everyday city riders. The new riding gear belongs to the brand's new Urban Outerwear collection. The collection includes the CE-approved Urbanite Hoodie and the Phoenix Leather Jacket, designed for daily city riders.

Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie

The Urbanite Riding Hoodie is priced at 8,990 and comes with CE Level 2 armour.
The Urbanite Riding Hoodie is priced at 8,990 and comes with CE Level 2 armour.

Urbanite Hoodie is inspired by stealth aesthetics and is made up of 100 per cent polyester softshell fabric and is reinforced by 600D Polyester fabric at impact zones, which offers high stretch and abrasion resistance. It features Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech - CE Level 2 protection on elbows and shoulders, Norman Tech CE Level 2 protection on the back, two front pockets for quick access, multiple reflective elements, and a velcro-based adjuster tab at the cuff. Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie costs 8,990.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Constellation (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Constellation
Engine Icon700 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Interceptor 750
Engine Icon750 cc
₹ 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon21.45 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 - 3.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Royal Enfield Phoenix riding jacket

The Phoenix riding jacket costs 19,990 and is made up of leather.
The Phoenix riding jacket costs 19,990 and is made up of leather.

This jacket is crafted from 100 per cent authentic leather and is CE certified as 'Class AA', in addition to having CE certified armours. It includes perforations for enhanced cross ventilation and features a highly durable polyester mesh on both the front and back panels for improved airflow. The underarm areas are made from stretch fabric to allow for greater flexibility and arm movement. Additionally, it is equipped with 100 per cent genuine titanium sliders and several reflective elements, along with Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech - CE Level 2 protection for the elbows and shoulders, Safe Tech CE Level 2 protection for the back, and adjustable tabs with snap buttons at the waist. Royal Enfield Phoenix riding jacket is priced at 19,990.

In addition to the essential riding gear, the collection features a thoughtfully selected assortment of lifestyle accessories that embody the essence of riding. This assortment includes various items such as keychains, caps, mugs, and bags, all crafted to enhance the brand's urban aesthetic beyond the confines of the road.

Also Read : Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle ‘Flying Flea C6’ launch timeline unveiled

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said, "The Urban Outerwear collection is engineered to offer functional, approachable style suitable for both riding and everyday wear. This durable and sharply styled gear is designed for urban explorers seeking dual-purpose functionality, allowing them to navigate their day with style and safety. Notably, the Phoenix Jacket and Urbanite Hoodie are CE certified, demonstrating their compliance with rigorous European safety standards. This highlights our commitment to providing high-quality gear that prioritizes both style and rider protection".

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Riding gear

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.