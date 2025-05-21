Royal Enfield Urbanite riding gear launched for everyday city riders

Royal Enfield has launched riding gear for everyday city riders. The new riding gear belongs to the brand's new Urban Outerwear collection. The collection includes the CE-approved Urbanite Hoodie and the Phoenix Leather Jacket, designed for daily city riders.

Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie

The Urbanite Riding Hoodie is priced at ₹ 8,990 and comes with CE Level 2 armour.

Urbanite Hoodie is inspired by stealth aesthetics and is made up of 100 per cent polyester softshell fabric and is reinforced by 600D Polyester fabric at impact zones, which offers high stretch and abrasion resistance. It features Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech - CE Level 2 protection on elbows and shoulders, Norman Tech CE Level 2 protection on the back, two front pockets for quick access, multiple reflective elements, and a velcro-based adjuster tab at the cuff. Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie costs ₹8,990.

Royal Enfield Phoenix riding jacket

The Phoenix riding jacket costs ₹ 19,990 and is made up of leather.

This jacket is crafted from 100 per cent authentic leather and is CE certified as 'Class AA', in addition to having CE certified armours. It includes perforations for enhanced cross ventilation and features a highly durable polyester mesh on both the front and back panels for improved airflow. The underarm areas are made from stretch fabric to allow for greater flexibility and arm movement. Additionally, it is equipped with 100 per cent genuine titanium sliders and several reflective elements, along with Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech - CE Level 2 protection for the elbows and shoulders, Safe Tech CE Level 2 protection for the back, and adjustable tabs with snap buttons at the waist. Royal Enfield Phoenix riding jacket is priced at ₹19,990.

In addition to the essential riding gear, the collection features a thoughtfully selected assortment of lifestyle accessories that embody the essence of riding. This assortment includes various items such as keychains, caps, mugs, and bags, all crafted to enhance the brand's urban aesthetic beyond the confines of the road.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said, "The Urban Outerwear collection is engineered to offer functional, approachable style suitable for both riding and everyday wear. This durable and sharply styled gear is designed for urban explorers seeking dual-purpose functionality, allowing them to navigate their day with style and safety. Notably, the Phoenix Jacket and Urbanite Hoodie are CE certified, demonstrating their compliance with rigorous European safety standards. This highlights our commitment to providing high-quality gear that prioritizes both style and rider protection".

