Royal Enfield to launch its 'Riders Club' in Europe

Royal Enfield has announced that it will introduce its Riders Club in Europe. It is going to be an official club for Royal Enfield enthusiasts. The company says that the club has been put together to bring Royal Enfield riders under the same shed. The members will be able to enjoy dedicated club-only rides, event invites for local and long-distance European motorcycle tours and exclusive brand experiences.

"At Royal Enfield, we're all about our riders - they are the real custodians of the brand. For everything that we do as a company; from the motorcycles that we develop to the entire brand ecosystem we carefully curate, we put the end rider at the core of our thinking," said Arun Gopal, Head of Business Markets, EMEA.

The first year of the club members will be complimentary for all Royal Enfield riders, also the members will receive a free gift on the commencement of the membership. Riders can sign up for the group via logging on to the Royal Enfield Riders Club of Europe on the Royal Enfield homepage. Future customers will be given an option for joining the club at the time of the bike purchase.

"We appreciate that riders come in many forms and different guises; the purists, the adventure tourers, the retro bike enthusiasts or the everyday commuters that seek self-reliance and convenience. However, what unites them all is a yearning to get out and ride. We love motorcycling in its purest form, it binds and grounds us, and we welcome anyone into our world. We're excited to write the next chapter of Royal Enfield's enduring story, and we envision the Riders Club of Europe to be an integral part of this for many years to come," he added.