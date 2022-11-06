HT Auto
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased again

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets twin exhausts and split seats while the wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruise comfortably.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2022, 18:20 PM
Royal Enfield has once again teased its most-awaited Super Meteor 650 motorcycle which is set to be unveiled at EICMA 2022 on November 8. The teaser shows the rear portion of the motorcycle against an illuminated background, giving a clear view of the back portion. The bike gets a LED tail lamp that is also found on the Meteor 350.

The bike gets twin exhausts and split seats while the wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruise comfortably. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in December of 2022 or January of 2023.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Five things to know

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle and will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. It will share the engine with the 650 Twins, which is a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled. The engine is capable of producing a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. Transmission duties will be done by a six-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch.

The current engine is known for its smoothness, torque power delivery and can sustain triple-digit speeds without much efforts. However, it is expected that Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser.

The Super Meteor 650 cruiser will also get a LED headlamp which is the same unit that is found on the SG650 concept. The design still has retro elements and there will be plenty of accessories to choose from. The chassis on the Super Meteor 650 can also be a beefed-up version of the chassis from the Meteor 350 or it could be a new one. The bike will weigh 80 kg more than the current 650 Twins.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2022, 18:19 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield
